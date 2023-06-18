Body found in Pishin

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The mutilated body of an unidentified person was recovered from Yaro Bostan Road of Pishin district on Sunday, Levies Force officials said.

No identity of body ascertained so far. In-charge Levies Agha Mohammad said adding that the body of the deceased was seized on the information of local residents.

Later, the body was shifted to Quetta mortuary.

Further probe is underway.