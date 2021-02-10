UrduPoint.com
Body Found In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Body found in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Dead body of an old man was found near Saddar railway station in the limits of Cantt police station.

According to Rescue-1122, some passers-by witnessed a human body lying at Muhammadi masjid, near railway station, Saddar and informed them.

On information, rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the body identified as Muhammad Ashraf 59 to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for mortuary.

Meanwhile, the police and forensic team immediately rushed to the spot and started to collect the evidence while further investigation is under progress, spokesman added.

