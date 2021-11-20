UrduPoint.com

Body Found In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 12:48 PM

Body found in sargodha

The body of a man was found in the limits of Factory Area police

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :The body of a man was found in the limits of Factory Area police.

Police said on Saturday that some passersby spotted a human corpse lying under the overhead bridge near Khushab road and informed the area police.

The police sent the body to mortuary for postmortem and launchedinvestigation for the identification of corpse.

