Body Found In The Area Of Sargodha Road

Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:18 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :A body packed in a sack was found, in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

Police said on Monday that car decorator by profession Muhammad Nadeem (35), resident of Usman Town Noorpur was called by some unknown persons from his home late night.

Nadeem went out of his home by a motorcycle at night and did not return.

The accused strangulated him to death and packed his body in a sack. The accused were going to dispose of the body when some passersby spotted them at Mandiwala Road Noorpur and raised alarm.

The accused threw the body near Quaid-e-Azam Town and fled the scene.

On information, the area police reached the spot and took the body into custody.

The police sent the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was under way.

More Stories From Pakistan

