UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Found In University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:38 PM

Body found in University of Agriculture Faisalabad

A young man was found hanging from a tree in University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :A young man was found hanging from a tree in University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Wednesday.

Police said the university administration found a corpse of 30-year-old man hanging from a tree in UAF ground and informed the area police.

The police reached the spot and sent the body to hospital for postmortem.

The man was identified as Azaran son of Maqool Masih.

Further investigation was underway to trace his family and residence.

Apparently, it was an incident of suicide, police said.

Related Topics

Police Suicide Young Man Family From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

One month countdown to close of Zayed Sustainabili ..

11 minutes ago

Khawla Al Mulla sheds light on SCFA&#039;s 2022 st ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Government to employ biometric face recognitio ..

26 minutes ago

UK medicines regulator to hold press conference on ..

3 minutes ago

SCKP approves 41 species of seeds for cultivation

3 minutes ago

Erdogan Accuses Turkish Opposition of Trying to Ju ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.