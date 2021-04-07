Body found in University of Agriculture Faisalabad

A young man was found hanging from a tree in University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :A young man was found hanging from a tree in University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Wednesday.

Police said the university administration found a corpse of 30-year-old man hanging from a tree in UAF ground and informed the area police.

The police reached the spot and sent the body to hospital for postmortem.

The man was identified as Azaran son of Maqool Masih.

Further investigation was underway to trace his family and residence.

Apparently, it was an incident of suicide, police said.