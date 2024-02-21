Body Found Near Akram Wah Canal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 09:03 PM
The Hyderabad Police found the body of a young boy on Wednesday, identified as a resident of Liaquat Colony, who was known to have left his home after a dispute with his father
The police spokesman informed that as a result of efforts made by the Hyderabad police to identify the body found near the Akram wah canal in the limits of Husri police station, the relatives of the deceased contacted the police and identified the body.
According to the police, the deceased was 17-year-old Ubaid son of Abid Qureshi, a resident of Liaquat Colony, Quaid Abad, had been missing since Friday.
The Husri police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.
