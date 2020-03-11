Body Found Near Graveyard In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A man was found dead near a graveyard, in the area of Madina Town police station.
Police said on Wednesday that some passers-by spotted the corpse of a 40-year-old man lying at a deserted place near the graveyard of Mohallah Himmatpura and informed the area police.
The police rushed to the spot and shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem.
Investigation was underway.