Body found near graveyard in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A man was found dead near a graveyard, in the area of Madina Town police station.

Police said on Wednesday that some passers-by spotted the corpse of a 40-year-old man lying at a deserted place near the graveyard of Mohallah Himmatpura and informed the area police.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem.

Investigation was underway.