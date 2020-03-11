UrduPoint.com
Body Found Near Graveyard In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:10 PM

A man was found dead near a graveyard, in the area of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A man was found dead near a graveyard, in the area of Madina Town police station.

Police said on Wednesday that some passers-by spotted the corpse of a 40-year-old man lying at a deserted place near the graveyard of Mohallah Himmatpura and informed the area police.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem.

Investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

