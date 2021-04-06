Body found near HMC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A body of an unidentified person was found at a vacant plot near Hayatabad Medical Complex(HMC) here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :A body of an unidentified person was found at a vacant plot near Hayatabad Medical Complex(HMC) here on Tuesday.

According to police, the body of a person, aged 50, was taken to Khyber Medical College for postmortem, adding the body would be buried in Rahman Baba graveyard.