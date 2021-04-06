UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Found Near HMC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 04:52 PM

Body found near HMC

A body of an unidentified person was found at a vacant plot near Hayatabad Medical Complex(HMC) here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :A body of an unidentified person was found at a vacant plot near Hayatabad Medical Complex(HMC) here on Tuesday.

According to police, the body of a person, aged 50, was taken to Khyber Medical College for postmortem, adding the body would be buried in Rahman Baba graveyard.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

UAE Public Prosecution releases awareness video on ..

11 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

4 minutes ago

NHA plans to build over half a dozen mega projects ..

4 minutes ago

Tourism booming in Pakistan as govt rolls out mult ..

4 minutes ago

Over 1 mln people vaccinated against COVID-19: Asa ..

11 minutes ago

Fear in Nigerian town after jailbreak

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.