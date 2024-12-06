Body Found Near Nullah Aik
Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 08:06 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) A body of a man was found on the bank of Nullah Aik near Rahri, Rangpura.
According to the police, some people were fishing there when they saw the body. After necessary action, the body of 30-year-old Amjad was handed over to the local police by Rescue 1122. Amjad was a resident of Swat, said rescue officials.
