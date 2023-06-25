Body found near Passwal

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :A man's body was found under a bridge along the Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) near Passwal, in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station on Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, some passersby spotted the body of a man lying under a bridge and informed the police.

The body was shifted to THQ Hospital Taxila for autopsy.

During the preliminary medical examination, it was revealed that the man was strangled to death and later his body was thrown there to conceal the crime.

The deceased was identified as Meer Gull.

The police have registered a case and started further investigation.