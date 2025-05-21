Open Menu

Body Found Near River Chenab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 07:39 PM

Body found near River Chenab

A man was found dead near River Chenab here on Wednesday

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A man was found dead near River Chenab here on Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 said that they received an information about the body

lying near the bank of River Chenab in the suburban area of Mouza

Kachi Jai and rushed to the spot.

The rescue team shifted the body

to district headquarters hospital Muzaffargarh under the police supervision.

Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the identity

of deceased.

Recent Stories

Pre-budget dialogue calls for inclusive fiscal ref ..

Pre-budget dialogue calls for inclusive fiscal reforms to empower children, wome ..

10 minutes ago
 WB team visits Mirpurkhas to inspect under constru ..

WB team visits Mirpurkhas to inspect under construction projects

10 minutes ago
 NAB Lahore officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Autho ..

NAB Lahore officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

10 minutes ago
 MoU signed to fortify academia-industry linkages

MoU signed to fortify academia-industry linkages

1 minute ago
 Latvian Ambassador visits ICCI, eyes mutually bene ..

Latvian Ambassador visits ICCI, eyes mutually beneficial partnership

1 minute ago
 Rescuers recover dead body from CRBC

Rescuers recover dead body from CRBC

1 minute ago
Body found near River Chenab

Body found near River Chenab

1 minute ago
 LHC adjourns hearing of petitions against PLGA 202 ..

LHC adjourns hearing of petitions against PLGA 2022 till June 18

1 minute ago
 PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20 ..

PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Rec ..

Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..

4 hours ago
 realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 ..

Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..

4 hours ago
 Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey o ..

Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan