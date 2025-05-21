Body found near River Chenab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man was found dead near River Chenab here on Wednesday

Muzaffargarh, A man was found dead near River Chenab here on Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 said that they received an information about the body

lying near the bank of River Chenab in the suburban area of Mouza

Kachi Jai and rushed to the spot.

The rescue team shifted the body

to district headquarters hospital Muzaffargarh under the police supervision.

Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the identity

of deceased.