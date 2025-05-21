Body Found Near River Chenab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 07:39 PM
A man was found dead near River Chenab here on Wednesday
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A man was found dead near River Chenab here on Wednesday.
Rescue-1122 said that they received an information about the body
lying near the bank of River Chenab in the suburban area of Mouza
Kachi Jai and rushed to the spot.
The rescue team shifted the body
to district headquarters hospital Muzaffargarh under the police supervision.
Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the identity
of deceased.
Recent Stories
Pre-budget dialogue calls for inclusive fiscal reforms to empower children, wome ..
WB team visits Mirpurkhas to inspect under construction projects
NAB Lahore officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority
MoU signed to fortify academia-industry linkages
Latvian Ambassador visits ICCI, eyes mutually beneficial partnership
Rescuers recover dead body from CRBC
Body found near River Chenab
LHC adjourns hearing of petitions against PLGA 2022 till June 18
PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh
Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..
Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bandits shoot at, injure man over resistance21 minutes ago
-
19,067 electricity pilferers caught from FESCO region21 minutes ago
-
Pre-budget dialogue calls for inclusive fiscal reforms to empower children, women10 minutes ago
-
Capacity Building Program for university management concludes at RWU31 minutes ago
-
More steps stressed for successful implementation of Suthra Punjab programme41 minutes ago
-
WB team visits Mirpurkhas to inspect under construction projects10 minutes ago
-
AJK President Sultan denounces India violating territorial sovereignty of Pakistan51 minutes ago
-
Seminar on India-Pakistan relations held at IIUI’s faculty of social sciences1 hour ago
-
Govt. facilitating affordable housing schemes: PM1 hour ago
-
Man killed in road mishap1 hour ago
-
Govt announces free birth, death registration1 hour ago
-
Punjab announces summer vacation for schools amid heatwave1 hour ago