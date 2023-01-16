UrduPoint.com

Body Found, Youth Ran Over By Bus

January 16, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :A man was found dead, while a youth was run over by a bus in the suburbs of the city during the last 24 hours.

According to a police report, locals spotted a body of about 35 year old man alongside the road near Novelty Pull and informed D-type colony police.

Police shifted the victim to the mortuary at Allied Hospital.

Separately, a youth identified as Adeel Maqbool was riding a motorcycle when he was hit to death by a speeding bus near Addah Johal on Sheikhupura road.

Rescue team shifted the body to the mortuary.

Concerned police launched investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

