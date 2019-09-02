UrduPoint.com
Body Of 12 Years Unknown Boy Found In A Canal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 07:10 PM

Body of 12 years unknown boy found in a canal

Dead body of 12 years old unknown boy has been found in a canal here.The villagers saw a dead boy floating in water in a canal in Farid Kot early in the morning and informed the police and rescue

HUJRA SHAH MUQIM (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Dead body of 12 years old unknown boy has been found in a canal here.The villagers saw a dead boy floating in water in a canal in Farid Kot early in the morning and informed the police and rescue.The body was pulled out from canal and it was found to be of some 12 years old boy which could not be recognized.The body has been shifted to hospital for medico legal proceedings.

