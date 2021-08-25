Body of 15-year boy found from well

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Body of a 15-year-old youth was found on Wednesday in well of a house in Mohalla Islampura, Hassanabdal.

Police said the deceased was identified as Asad Ali, son of Ghulam Abbas who came to his relatives house for employment few days back.

Police pulled out the body from the well and shifted it to hospital for autopsy.