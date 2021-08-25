UrduPoint.com

Body Of 15-year Boy Found From Well

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 02:15 PM

Body of 15-year boy found from well

Body of a 15-year-old youth was found on Wednesday in well of a house in Mohalla Islampura, Hassanabdal

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Body of a 15-year-old youth was found on Wednesday in well of a house in Mohalla Islampura, Hassanabdal.

Police said the deceased was identified as Asad Ali, son of Ghulam Abbas who came to his relatives house for employment few days back.

Police pulled out the body from the well and shifted it to hospital for autopsy.

Related Topics

Asad Ali From Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise “Dos ..

Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise “Dostarym III” begins today

1 minute ago
 DC for effective surveillance against dengue

DC for effective surveillance against dengue

2 minutes ago
 OSCE Media Freedom Envoy Concerned Over Kiev's San ..

OSCE Media Freedom Envoy Concerned Over Kiev's Sanctions Affecting Journalists' ..

2 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 2,155 more COVID-19 cases, 241,439 ..

S.Korea reports 2,155 more COVID-19 cases, 241,439 in total

2 minutes ago
 Security guard of Timergara Bazaar shot dead

Security guard of Timergara Bazaar shot dead

2 minutes ago
 More PLA-donated vaccines arrive in Laos

More PLA-donated vaccines arrive in Laos

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.