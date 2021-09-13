UrduPoint.com

Body Of 5-year Old Child Found In Pond

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 10:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :A five years old child who went missing from her residence from Gujarati mohallah area was found dead here Monday in a small sewage pond.

According to the Tando Yousuf police station, the family of 5 years old Kinza Mewati reported to the police about the missing child on Sunday night.

The police said the dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

Although the police have not found any marks of torture on her body, the police said They were still investigation into the case.

