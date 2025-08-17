Body Of 50 Years Old Man Pulled Out Of Water Pond
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 09:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The dead body of a 50-year-old man was pulled out here on Sunday from a water storage pond of the Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HESC) located near the New Filtration Plant on Jamshoro road.
A team from Rescue 1123 pulled out the body of Molvi Asghar Gahoti after the local people reported seeing a floating corpse.
The deceased was a resident of Katcha Qila area.
The police said they were investigating the cause of the drowning.
The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for medico-legal formalities.
