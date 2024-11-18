Body Of A Boy Found
Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Body of a boy was found from the area of Dijkot police station,here on Monday.
Police spokesman said that Abdul Qadeer (13) was a vender and he went out of his house on Sunday to sell boiled eggs but did not returned.
His relatives searched him a lot but in vain and they reported the incident to area police.
However,on Monday morning,his body was found at a deserted place outside the locality as the accused brutally killed him.
Receiving information,City Police Officer (CPO),Kamran Adil took a serious notice and directed the SP Iqbal division to probe into the matter and submit its report in addition to ensuring immediate arrest of the culprits.
