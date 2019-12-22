Body of a drug addict found in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Police found a body of drug addicted person here at Quaidabad Police Station area on Sunday.

According to police sources, police, after receiving information about presence of a body, reached the site and took the body into custody.

The body was shifted to civil hospital's morgue for identification. The victim was reported to be drug addict. Police have registered a case.