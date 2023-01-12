PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The rescuer couldn't managed to retrieve the body of a minor boy who fell in to an 80-meter abandoned well about two days ago, in Alam Gudar area of Bara tehsil in Khyber district.

According to rescue officials on Thursday, a three-year-old child named Yahya had fallen into the abandoned well while playing near his blind father in the fields. The rescue workers and locals made tireless efforts for two days to retrieve the boy from the well.

The rescue workers on late Wednesday night detected the lifeless body of a minor boy in the bottom of the well through a wired camera, but the dead body couldn't be retrieved due to the depth and narrow entrance of the well.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of the boy was offered on the scene and the well was covered with soil after declaring it as the grave of the child.

An amount of Rs 0.5 million was presented by the district administration to child's blind father while Rs 2,000,00 from Commandant Bara Rifles and Rs 3,000,00 were offered by the local MNA to the aggrieved father.