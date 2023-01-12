UrduPoint.com

Body Of A Minor Boy Couldn't Be Retrieved From Well

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Body of a minor boy couldn't be retrieved from well

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The rescuer couldn't managed to retrieve the body of a minor boy who fell in to an 80-meter abandoned well about two days ago, in Alam Gudar area of Bara tehsil in Khyber district.

According to rescue officials on Thursday, a three-year-old child named Yahya had fallen into the abandoned well while playing near his blind father in the fields. The rescue workers and locals made tireless efforts for two days to retrieve the boy from the well.

The rescue workers on late Wednesday night detected the lifeless body of a minor boy in the bottom of the well through a wired camera, but the dead body couldn't be retrieved due to the depth and narrow entrance of the well.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of the boy was offered on the scene and the well was covered with soil after declaring it as the grave of the child.

An amount of Rs 0.5 million was presented by the district administration to child's blind father while Rs 2,000,00 from Commandant Bara Rifles and Rs 3,000,00 were offered by the local MNA to the aggrieved father.

Related Topics

Dead From Million

Recent Stories

PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test ..

PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test cricketers

15 minutes ago
 President emphasizes to reduce political temperatu ..

President emphasizes to reduce political temperature for economic improvement

39 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notifi ..

LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notification orders

57 minutes ago
 DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at ..

DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at Jebel Ali

1 hour ago
 The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner ..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) lau ..

1 hour ago
 Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imr ..

Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imran Khan make govt

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.