Body of a seven-year boy who was raped and murdered discovered in Lahore

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab CM has taken notice of the heinous crime and ordered CCPO to submit report on and immediately arrest the culprits.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2020) A body of a seven-year old child who was raped and murdered was discovered from the provincial capital, the police said on Monday.

Ehsan, a resident of Green town, was discovered with his throat slashed.

Police said that the boy was raped before murder.

“Ehsan’s neighbor allegedly raped him,” he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the heinous crime and ordered the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) to immediately submit a report. The CM directed him to bring the culprits to justice. CM Buzdar also offered “heartfelt” condolences for the victim’s family and assured them that justice would be provided at all costs.