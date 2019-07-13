UrduPoint.com
Body Of A Woman Recovered From Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 03:18 PM

Body of a woman recovered from canal

Deadbody of a woman has been recovered from canal while search for other 4 is under its way5 people of the same family including 2 children had drowned in river when speedy motorcycle fell down in Masowah canal here on Thursday in District Ghotki Sindh

Ghotki (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) Deadbody of a woman has been recovered from canal while search for other 4 is under its way5 people of the same family including 2 children had drowned in river when speedy motorcycle fell down in Masowah canal here on Thursday in District Ghotki Sindh.Navy rescue team reached the spot and recovered a body of woman from the river while they are busy in searching for others 4

