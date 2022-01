KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Police found a body of man from graveyard in Phoolnagar here on Thursday.

According to Phool Nagar City police that a passerby spotted a body of 25-year-old unidentified man lying in graveyard and informed police.The team reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital.

Police said the victim was reported to be drug addict,while further investigation was underway.