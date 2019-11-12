UrduPoint.com
Body Of Abducted Boy Found In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

The body of a minor boy abducted two days ago was found from a deserted place in the area of Sadar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The body of a minor boy abducted two days ago was found from a deserted place in the area of Sadar police station.

Police spokesman said 8-year-old Muhammad Faisal of Chak No 215-RB Kakkoana was abducted from outside his house two days ago when he left his house for playing game.

His parents searched for him a lot but in vain. They reported the incident to the area police.

On Tuesday, the body of the ill-fated body was found. The abductors had packed the body in a sack after killing him and threw it at a deserted place.

The relatives of Faisal staged a demonstration and blocked Jaranwala-Faisalabad road for all kinds of vehicular traffic. Later, they dispersed peacefully after the police assured them of arrest of the culprits at the earliest.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took notice of the incident and directed City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Azhar Akram to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest.

The CPO appointed SP Iqbal Town as the inquiry officer for the incident.

