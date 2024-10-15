Open Menu

Body Of Abducted Boy Recovered From Fields

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Body of abducted boy recovered from fields

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) A body of a boy was recovered from fields after 24 hours of his abduction in the Saddar police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said here that 7-year-old Ali Hasan of Chak No.228-RB Gatti had gone missing under mysterious circumstances while playing outside his house on Monday.

The police registered a complaint and started an investigation.

However, farmers found a body in fields outside the locality and the police took it into custody which had stains of blood. He was later identified as ill-fated Ali Hasan, who might have been killed after sexual assault. The body was dispatched to mortuary to ascertain the cause of death.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice of the incident and directed the SSP Iqbal Division to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest in addition to ensuring the arrest of the accused, the spokesman added.

