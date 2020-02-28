UrduPoint.com
Body Of Abducted Child Recovered From Neighbor's Box In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 03:42 PM

Body of abducted child recovered from neighbor's box in Lahore

The body of a child abducted a day earlier from Shahdara; Lahore has been recovered from the box of neighbor

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) The body of a child abducted a day earlier from Shahdara; Lahore has been recovered from the box of neighbor.As per media reports, the victim identified as 10-year-old Tanzeel had gone to the house of neighbor where she after killing him, kept his body into a box.

According to police the suspect identified as Zainab had killed the victim child after putting cloth over his mouth.Police have taken the body into its custody, registered a case and started an investigation.

