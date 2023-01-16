Body of abducted FC man recovered in S. Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The body of Frontier Corps personnel abducted on 6th January was recovered in South Waziristan district on Monday.

According to police, the body of abducted FC personnel named Naik Muhammad Mehsud was recovered in South Waziristan.

The martyred FC man belonged to the village Shaktoi and he had come to his hometown on leave.

The FC man was abducted on 6th January from his village and today his bullet-riddled body was recovered. Police said the investigation into the incident has been kicked off to nab the perpetrators involved.