Body of abducted minor recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The body of a minor abducted boy has been recovered from a canal in the area of City Tandlianwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that 7-year-old boy Sabir, son of Saeed, was reportedly kidnapped from Chak No 428-GB on Friday.

His parents search for him and also reported the incident to the police.

On Saturday, some passersby spotted the body of a minor boy floating on surface of canal water in Gogera Branch and informed the police.

The police fished out the body, which was later on identified as Sabir. The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem.