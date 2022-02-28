Body of abducted woman recovered

Body of an abducted woman was recovered from a deserted place after one week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Body of an abducted woman was recovered from a deserted place after one week.

Police spokesman said on Monday that 28-year-old Ayesha resident of Liaqat Road was abducted from Mansoorabad about one week ago.

Today, some passersby witnessed a human corpse lying at a deserted place near Darbar Minat Sharif at Jandiala Road and informed the police.

The police took the body into custody which was later on identified as abducted woman Ayesha.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary which was bearing signs of bullet injuries.

Further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.