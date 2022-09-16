Body of abducted woman recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The body of a 24-year-old woman, abducted three days ago, was found in a dried water channel in Badhaber area on the outskirts of the district on Friday morning.

Police said the daughter of Israr, resident of Dwagunkhel area of Badhaber, was missing for the last three days and her partially torched body was recovered from a dried water channel today.

Close relatives of the deceased informed Badhaber police about the recovery of the girl's body. The police have formed a committee to probe the incident and nab the culprits involved.

In a similar incident an 8-year-old girl who was going to Madrassa was abducted and later killed in the same locality during 2021.