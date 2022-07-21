Body of addict found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The body of an addict was found at a deserted place in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

A spokesman said on Thursday that some passersby spotted the body of a teenager boy near Imambargah Siddhupura Narwala Road and informed Rescue-1122.

The rescue team handed it over to the area police.

Apparently, the ill-fated boy was an addict and he might have died due to overdose of narcotics.

However, the police started investigation for his identification and ascertaining the real cause of his death, he added.