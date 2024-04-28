Open Menu

Body Of Addict Found

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The body of an addict was found from a deserted place in the area of Millat Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that some passersby spotted a human corpse lying at a deserted place near Nishatabad flyover and informed the police.

The police handed over the body to the area police, who started investigation by dispatching it to mortuary for postmortem.

Apparently the ill-fated man of 45 years of age was an addict and he might have expired due to overdose of drugs. However, real facts of his death would come to light after postmortem report, he added.

