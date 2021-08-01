UrduPoint.com

Body Of An Aged Man Found

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Body of an aged man found

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Police have found a corpse of an unknown elderly man from Brewery area of Quetta city on Sunday.

According to police sources, acting on tip off, a police team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped near Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital.

Police shifted the body to BMC Hospital's morgue for identification.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Man Bolan SITE Sunday From

Recent Stories

Emirates Global Aluminium, Gulf Extrusions sign ag ..

Emirates Global Aluminium, Gulf Extrusions sign agreement on industrial by-produ ..

12 minutes ago
 Al Ain University ranked 4th nationally in World U ..

Al Ain University ranked 4th nationally in World University Rankings 2021

27 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Ambassador ..

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Ambassador of Barbados to the UAE

28 minutes ago
 15,279 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

15,279 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

57 minutes ago
 DEWA takes SDME 2021 teams to Decathlon Village an ..

DEWA takes SDME 2021 teams to Decathlon Village and R&amp;D Centre

58 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on MBRSC, MBR ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on MBRSC, MBRCH

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.