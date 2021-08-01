Body of an aged man found

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Police have found a corpse of an unknown elderly man from Brewery area of Quetta city on Sunday.

According to police sources, acting on tip off, a police team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped near Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital.

Police shifted the body to BMC Hospital's morgue for identification.

Further investigation was underway.