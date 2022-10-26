Body of Arshad Sharif arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The body of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in Kenya, arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday morning.

The body arrived on a flight which landed in Islamabad on October 26, 2022 at 0105 hours. A large number of people gathered at the Islamabad airport, including members of the media fraternity and politicians.

According to the details, the body of the late Arshad Sharif was transported at 0125 hours from Nairobi to Doha via Qatar Airways flight QR1342 early Tuesday. The onward flight QR0632 left Doha at 1935 hours (Oct 25) and arrived in Islamabad at 0105 hours on October 26 (Wednesday).

Pakistan's High Commissioner to Kenya Saqlain Syeda oversaw the arrangements at Nairobi Airport for the repatriation of the body.