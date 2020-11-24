Body of Begum Shamim to arrive Saturday: Marriyum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the body of deceased Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif, would arrive here on Saturday, November 28.

In a statement, she said that arrangements for departing of the body were being finalized in London.

The body would be departed from London on Friday and would arrive in Lahore on Saturday, she added.

She said that the time and venue for funeral prayer of Begum Shamim would be announced later.

Meanwhile, senior party leaders and workers continued visiting Jati Umra residence and PML-N secretariat for condolence and Quran Khawani for the deceased.

Among those who visited included Engineer Ameer Muqam, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Muhamamd Zubair, Ghulam Dastgir, Afzal Khokhar, Attaullah Tarar, Talal Chaudhry.