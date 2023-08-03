Body of boy found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The body of a boy was found from Rakha Branch Canal in the area of Madina Town police station, here on Thursday. According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, some passersby spotted corpse of a 12-year-old boy floating on surface of water in Rakh Branch Canal near Kashmir bridge.

A Rescue-1122 team rushed to the spot and fished out the corpse, who was identified as Zain Ali. Marks of injuries were found on the body, which was handed over to Madina Town police.