Open Menu

Body Of Boy Found From Canal

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Body of boy found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The body of a boy was found from Rakha Branch Canal in the area of Madina Town police station, here on Thursday.   According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, some passersby spotted corpse of a 12-year-old boy floating on surface of water in Rakh Branch Canal near Kashmir bridge.

 A Rescue-1122 team rushed to the spot and fished out the corpse, who was identified as Zain Ali. Marks of injuries were found on the body, which was handed over to Madina Town police.

Related Topics

Police Water Police Station Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

2 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

2 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

3 hours ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

3 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

14 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

14 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

16 hours ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan