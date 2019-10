(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::The emergency service Rescue-1122 recovered the body of an eight-year-old boy, who had drowned in Taleeri canal while taking bath near Shah Jamal Road, Khangarh area.

The boy, Ahsan son of Muhammad Qasim, had drowned while bathing in the canal.