Body Of Common Leopard Found In Nowshera Mountain

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Body of common leopard found in Nowshera mountain

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The body of a common leopard, killed by unknown people, was found in mountains of Manahi area of Nowshera district, an official of Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said on Wednesday.

The leopard was seen in the mountains the other day and later, his lifeless body was spotted by some local people who informed the office of Wildlife.

The Wildlife Department has taken a serious note of the killing of the precious animal and started a thorough investigation into the incident. A team of the department has reached the mountains of Manahi to collect evidence from the scene.

Divisional Officer Wildlife, Amir Khan said it was a common leopard that was called 'Prang' in the local language.

He said the mountainous range of Darra Adam Khel was the territory of this precious animal.

These animals also sometimes roam into the adjacent mountains of Nowshera in search of food and become the victims of uncalled for people's rage. These animals, he said, pose no threat to humans unless threatened.

Amir Khan said the initial investigation of the body of the leopard confirmed that the animal was poisoned to death and later the body was dumped in this remote area. However, he added that a complete investigation in this unfortunate incident will be carried out to take the people responsible for the animal's death to the task.

