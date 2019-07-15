Body of cop recovered from river Panjkora

The body of a traffic police constable, Ahmed Khan, who had drowned few days ago in river Panjkora, has been recovered from the river

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The body of a traffic police constable, Ahmed Khan, who had drowned few days ago in river Panjkora, has been recovered from the river.

Police sources said the deceased's funeral prayer would be offered at Timergara police line.

The body was handed over to the members of bereaved family after completing legal formalities.