Body Of Deceased Boy Exhumed For Postmortem On Murder Allegations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 06:37 PM

Body of deceased boy exhumed for postmortem on murder allegations

Body of a boy was exhumed from his grave in Khangarh tahsil on Thursday under the supervision of a magistrate after his father had alleged his son was poisoned to death by some accused who were blackmailing him

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Body of a boy was exhumed from his grave in Khangarh tahsil on Thursday under the supervision of a magistrate after his father had alleged his son was poisoned to death by some accused who were blackmailing him.

Ghulam Mujtaba Chandia had complained that his son Zohrain Haidar was being blackmailed by accused Arif, Muzakkar Qureshi, Sajid Bhaloo, Sheikh Tauseef and others after they had tortured him and recorded his objectionable videos.

The incident was reported as suicide early last month, however, his father filed application for exhumation of his son's body for postmortem few days after the incident.

On Thursday, a team of doctors, health and other officials exhumed the body of the deceased boy under supervision of magistrate Shahid Moazzam and collected samples from his body for chemical examination to ascertain the cause of his death.

Khangarh police said, they would further proceed in the matter in the light of the report.

