Body of drown girl recovered in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Body of a 15-year missing girl who was swept away in flash flood during current spell of rains was recovered from Kala Kot area Swat on Sunday.

Spokesperson Rescue 1122 informed that body of the missing girl, Nazamina, resident of Tirat was handed over to family members.

Five other persons are still missing who were swept away in flash flood.