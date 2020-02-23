UrduPoint.com
Body Of Drown Student Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 07:10 PM

Body of drown student recovered

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) ::The body of a drowned student was recovered on Sunday after 15 days, the district administration said.

Authorities and locals said that the body of the deceased eight grade student, Abdul Wali Khan resident of Ghondo Tehsil Mamond was drowned on February 8, when he was taking pictures with other friends on river bridge.

Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Sub Division, Habib Ullah Khan Wazir told APP that the body of the student was recovered by the Kashmir Water Rescue staff.

