Body of drowned boy recovered in Panjhora River

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The body of a 13-year-old boy who drowned in Panjhora River recovered by the officials of the Rescue-1122 Lower Dir on Sunday, Rescue-1122 sources confirmed.

The diving team of Rescue-1122 Dir Lower recovered the body of 13-year-old boy Tayyab Umar, son of Gul Muhammad of Shiringal, who drowned while bathing in the River of Sheringal Dir Upper, from Panjhora River at the place of KhakiShalflam Khal Dir Lower.

After a continuous search operation by Rescue-1122, Tayyab Umar's body was recoveredand shifted to RHC Hospital Khal.