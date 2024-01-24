Body Of Drowned Child Recovered From Karachi Stream
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The body of a five-year-old boy, who was drowned at a stream near sector 7 Karachi, the other day, was recovered approximately after 22 hours of rescue operation on Wednesday.
According to police, an extensive search operation was launched, to locate the missing child, which had to be temporarily halted last evening due to darkness.
However, the search resumed early this morning and divers finally recovered Osman's body submerged in the stream, a private news channel reported.
