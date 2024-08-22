Open Menu

Body Of Drowned Girl Retrieved After Two-day Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 08:02 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The divers of Rescue 1122 after a successful operation on Thursday recovered the body of a student girl, who drowned in a drain in the Kaath-garh area of Paharpur Tehsil the other day.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Aizaz Mehmood, 14-year-old Maria Bibi daughter of Mureed Kazim Hussain drowned in the drain on Wednesday.

After receiving information about the incident, the Rescue 1122 team started the rescue and search operation through boating, SCUBA diving, and hooking on the same day.

The operation continued under the supervision of Diving Supervisor Khurram Sherazi on the second consecutive day.

The rescuers retrieved the body and handed it over to the heirs.

