Body Of Drowned Man Recovered

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 01:00 PM

Body of drowned man recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 teams have recovered the body of a person who had drowned into Head Punjnad other day.

According to details, a 40-year-old Muhammed Asghar s/o Peer Ditta resident of Fateh Pur chowk Alipur had jumped into Head Punjnad and drowned.

The Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started search for fishing out the body of drowning person but stopped it due to darkness.

The search operation was started today morning again and succeeded to search the body near from Mohanay Wala chowk. The body was shifted at Tehsil Headquarters Alipur.

