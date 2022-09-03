UrduPoint.com

Body Of Drowned Man Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Body of drowned man recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The body of a man who drowned in Gogera Branch Canal while getting his buffaloes a dip, has been fished by the divers of Rescue-1122 after hectic efforts of 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that Rescue station received a call on Friday that Abdul Ghafoor (50) was getting his buffaloes a dip in Upper Gogera Branch Canal near Chak No.

625-GB Panj Pulla, Jaranwala when he accidentally slipped and drowned in the canal.

On the call, two rescue vehicles rushed to the spot and started search operation.

However, the rescue team succeeded in fishing out body near Odhwali Bast afterhectic efforts.

The body was handed over to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.

