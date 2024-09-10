Open Menu

Body Of Drowned Man Retrieved After Three-day Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024

Body of drowned man retrieved after three-day operation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The divers of Rescue 1122 on Tuesday recovered the body of a man, who had drowned into the Indus River some three days back.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Aizaz Mehmood, a man had drowned into Indus River near board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Dera building on last Saturday.

After receiving information about the incident, the Rescue 1122 team had started the rescue and search operation through boating and SCUBA diving on the same day.

The operation remained continued under the supervision of Emergency Officer Noman Ullah Marwat on the directions of District Emergency Officer Eng. Faseeh Ullah for the third consecutive day.

The rescuers retrieved the body, which was identified as Muhammad Yasir son of Saleem, a resident of Thoya Siyal.

Later, the body was handed to over to the heirs.

