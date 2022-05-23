Body of drowned motorcyclist retrieved from Taleeri canal

Rescue 1122 has recovered the body of a person, who had reportedly lose control of his motorbike and drowned into Taleeri canal near Bhattian wali bridge the other day

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 has recovered the body of a person, who had reportedly lose control of his motorbike and drowned into Taleeri canal near Bhattian wali bridge the other day.

According to Rescue officials, the control room had received a call that a person namely Sultan, son of Hayat, resident of Multan, was going with his family, when suddenly his motorcycle slipped and he drowned into the canal near Thatha Siyalan last night.

The woman and child luckily remained safe.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started search operation but later postponed it due to darkness.

The operation was resumed today and the body, after six hours of search operation, was retrieved from the water which was handed over to the heirs.