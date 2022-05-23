UrduPoint.com

Body Of Drowned Motorcyclist Retrieved From Taleeri Canal

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2022 | 02:58 PM

Body of drowned motorcyclist retrieved from Taleeri canal

Rescue 1122 has recovered the body of a person, who had reportedly lose control of his motorbike and drowned into Taleeri canal near Bhattian wali bridge the other day

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 has recovered the body of a person, who had reportedly lose control of his motorbike and drowned into Taleeri canal near Bhattian wali bridge the other day.

According to Rescue officials, the control room had received a call that a person namely Sultan, son of Hayat, resident of Multan, was going with his family, when suddenly his motorcycle slipped and he drowned into the canal near Thatha Siyalan last night.

The woman and child luckily remained safe.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started search operation but later postponed it due to darkness.

The operation was resumed today and the body, after six hours of search operation, was retrieved from the water which was handed over to the heirs.

Related Topics

Multan Water Rescue 1122 Women Family From

Recent Stories

Liton, Mushfiqur hit fifties to inspire Bangladesh ..

Liton, Mushfiqur hit fifties to inspire Bangladesh recovery

37 seconds ago
 Sandstorm forces closure of Iraqi airports, public ..

Sandstorm forces closure of Iraqi airports, public buildings

39 seconds ago
 Kremlin Says Exchange of Medvedchuk for Surrendere ..

Kremlin Says Exchange of Medvedchuk for Surrendered Azov Militants Hardly Possib ..

43 seconds ago
 NATO Plans to Supply Weapons to Moldova Raise Ques ..

NATO Plans to Supply Weapons to Moldova Raise Questions in Russia - Moscow

9 minutes ago
 New York City Mayor Declares Emergency Over Shorta ..

New York City Mayor Declares Emergency Over Shortage of Baby Formula

35 minutes ago
 Erdogan to Discuss NATO Expansion With Turkey's Ru ..

Erdogan to Discuss NATO Expansion With Turkey's Ruling Party Next Week - Reports

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.