Body Of Drowned Person Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:48 PM

Body of drowned person recovered

The body of a drowned person has been recovered near Tator bridge said police on Thursday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The body of a drowned person has been recovered near Tator bridge said police on Thursday.

Faizullah alias Malang resident of Pir Kach had drowned in stream (khwar) some five days ago.

The body was hand over to his family.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

