Body of drowned person recovered

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The body of a drowned person has been recovered near Tator bridge said police on Thursday.

Faizullah alias Malang resident of Pir Kach had drowned in stream (khwar) some five days ago.

The body was hand over to his family.

The police registered the case and started investigation.