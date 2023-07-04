Open Menu

Body Of 'drowned' Woman Recovered

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Body of 'drowned' woman recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 has recovered the body of a woman who had drowned at Head Sikandri nullah a day ago.

According to Rescue officials, a 40 years old woman named Kaneezan Bibi w,/o Wazeer Ahmad who was abnormal fell down into Head Sikandri nullah Suraj Miani road yesterday.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and started searching operation and postponed it due to low visibility.

Rescue 1122 started the operation today morning and fished out the body after 45 minutes and handed it over to the heirs.

